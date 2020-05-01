Allendale says grain markets were lower to begin the new month as fresh concerns mount over trade between the U.S. and China. Traders continue to monitor weather forecasts around the globe as well as demand signals in a world trying to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown.
Brugler Marketing says the new month starts with soybeans down 5 to 6 cents from overnight trading. Rumors of Chinese buying interest, along with strong export sales, supported a strong Thursday rally. Beans were 12 1/4 to 18 1/2 cents higher, with nearby contracts the strongest.