New Covid variant could slow world economy

Talk of a new Covid variant in South Africa, as well as possible renewed lockdowns in Europe, has traders concerned about a slowdown in the world economy, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
While some forecasters are suggesting growing concern of La Nina affecting crops, to date, the southern hemisphere planting and growing pace is on or ahead of schedule, said John Heinberg of Total Farm Marketing. Too much rain could be hampering crop production in central Brazil.
Grain Markets will close at 12:05 p.m. CST today for a short trading session.