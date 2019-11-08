A new WASDE report will be released later this morning, with today’s updates expected to be the main focus of traders to end the week, Allendale said.
Estimates for the Supply and Demand report are showing corn harvest at 81.3 mln acres (that would be a decrease from 81.8 mln on the last report), with an average yield of 167.2 bushels per acre. Soybean acreage and yield is expected to hold steady at 75.5 mln acres and 46.6 bushels per acre.
If a Phase 1 trade deal is completed between the U.S. and China, tariffs will be rolled back on each others’ goods, according to a Reuters report.