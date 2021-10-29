Nitrogen prices driving corn market higher

We have seen a rally in corn this week due to higher nitrogen prices – there may be fewer corn acres next year due to these higher input costs, according to Total Farm Marketing.
President Biden’s tax-and spending plan calls for measures aimed at boosting biofuels, including $1 billion in infrastructure investments, a tax credit to support growth of sustainable jet fuel and a four-year extension of the biodiesel tax credit set to expire at the end of next year, according to ADM Investor Services.