No incentive for grain farmers to sell now

U.S. farmers are bullish with no incentive to sell old or new crop at current prices because the U.S. 2022 corn crop should be absorbed into feeders, crushers and exports, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
People are also reading…
Further, major weather models remain in good agreement about a drier stretch for the entire Midwest, Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging said today.
The surge higher in the U.S. dollar plus more talk of better movement of grain out of Ukraine, plus talk of the record size Russian crop are all pressuring the grain market., The Hightower Report said today.