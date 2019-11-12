Turnaround Tuesday saw the grains benefit and jump to big gains while beans hovered around unchanged as trade news was non-existent. Wheat rallied on bitterly cold temperatures in the US wheat belt while corn found technical support and a continued slow harvest outlook, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The U.S. Midwest weather forecast has snows moving through the northern sections of the region but, the rest of the areas are dry through the week and weekend. The middle of next week could have a system for the north with the rest of the Midwest being mainly dry. Temps look to go from below average to moderate/average into the weekend and next week, according to ADM Investor Services.