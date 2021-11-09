 Skip to main content
November WASDE not expected to be 'market mover'

Today marks the release of the November WASDE, but John Payne of Daniels Trading said this report is not often a big market mover. “Soybeans are prices are leaning into bearish supply expectations, watch the price action following report,” he siad. “Both corn and beans have bounced hard following bearish reports in Sep and Oct.”

As an added “tailwind” to the market from the Federal Reserve’s taper, the Infrastructure bill passed over the weekend, but concerns loom about President Biden’s 1.75 bln spending bill, Blue Line Futures said. “Expectations are mounting and the market is discounting progress ahead of what could be another debt ceiling debacle,” they said.

