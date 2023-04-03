“Row crop commodities, in general, found support from a couple of areas today, namely a 6.5% increase in energies as OPEC made a surprise announcement cutting production 1.2 mb per day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This prompted a jump in prices which spilled over into the corn market.”
People are also reading…
The corn market continues to process the big acreage estimate from last week’s report.
“Big acres estimate last week by the USDA at 92 mln acres kept the Dec ’23 contract muted post report,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market is going to closely watch the weather and see if there will be any planting delays that could reduce the planted acres.”