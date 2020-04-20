Grain markets are mixed with wheat futures sharply up as Russia suspended wheat exports, and both corn and soybean futures sliding lower as energy futures dropped and weather is favorable in main growing areas, Allendale said.
May crude oil plummeted to a new 20-year contract low this morning, trading at $11.04 per barrel, said Steve Wagner, of CHS Hedging.
“Corn traded mostly lower overnight as crude oil collapsed $5.33 a barrel,” he said.
But President Donald Trump on April 17 announced a $19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the pandemic, including $16 billion in direct payments to producers and mass purchases of meat, dairy, vegetables and other products.