Omicron COVID strain “zaps the market”

Grains are down this morning, the dollar plummeted overnight, and crude is down to six-week lows as the omicron strain of the COVID virus “zaps the markets and trader confidence,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Pressure is seen across the markets, and unless there is buying interest by the funds, we likely see markets struggle to regain traction for today,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
This morning grains are lower as is most else. U.S. stocks are sharply lower. Crude is lower. And the U.S. dollar is lower as the Moderna CEO said vaccines may not work against new virus, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.