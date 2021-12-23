 Skip to main content
Omicron, Russian military threat move markets

Omicron, Russian military threat move markets

Underlying support stems from a lower U.S. dollar and talk that the Omicron variant may be weaker than Wuhan and Delta and may not reduce U.S. food demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A dry and warm forecast for the Southern Plains is also supportive. Ethanol demand also remains a bright spot, but commodities in general have held a mostly bullish tone entering the latter half of the month.

Russia has 120,000 troops lined up at the Ukraine border, pitting the worlds’ two largest wheat exporters in a potential conflict.

“It’s not bearish for the wheat market, but I’m not saying it’s particularly bullish,” Strelow said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

