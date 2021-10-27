It’s a bit of an opposite feel from yesterday with energy markets weaker and the U.S. dollar firmer, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Our markets remain linked to energy, as ethanol and vegetable oil provide those bridges. Ethanol margins remain incredibly elevated short term.”
A group of Republican senators are seeking a meeting with President Joe Biden and members of the cabinet to discuss biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in a tweet.
Basis bids for soybeans and corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast strengthened on Tuesday as harvest delays stemming from heavy weekend rains in the Midwest slowed the flow of grain into marketing channels, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.