Grain markets are still monitoring coronavirus concerns, but demand hopes are beginning to “reenter the marketplace,” Allendale said. “Traders are eager to see if another sale to China will be reported this morning.”
Another boost to the grain markets is the news that the Trump administration is planning to “drastically cut back” the EPA’s biofuel waiver program, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. That should limit the amount of small oil refineries that were exempted from America’s biofuel guidelines.