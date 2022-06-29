 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outside factors boost ag markets

Markets moved higher on lower-than-expected crop ratings, positive Chinese COVID re-opening news and sharply higher crude prices, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. After the massive losses of the last eight trading sessions, Tuesday’s bounce was not dynamic enough to look like a reversal bottom, but the accompanying news was welcome.

With Ukraine’s seaports blockaded or captured by Russian forces, neighboring Romania’s Black Sea port of Constanta has emerged as a main conduit for the war-torn country’s grain exports amid a growing world food crisis, the Associated Press reported. But port operators say that maintaining, let alone increasing, the volume they handle could soon be impossible without concerted European Union support and investment.

Bloomberg reported that inflation may be peaking If that’s the case, that might be a negative for commodity markets, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This does tie to our corn, soybean and wheat prices, in my opinion,” he said.

