“Today was more about outside markets than it was about grain markets,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The U.S. dollar hit “multi-year” lows, while gold is at a 9-year high.
“The battle of the countries appears to be on,” Heesch said. She noted the China/U.S. tensions rising with the U.S. ordered to close a consulate and the U.S. ordering China to close one of their own. “Energy and equity markets seem to be nervous about the fate of the U.S. and global economy with the U.S. and China at odds over several issues.”