The banking crisis from last week which saw Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank close forced a knee jerk down in all commodities but positive exports & the ongoing extreme drought in Argentina softened the loss today, according to William D. Moore of AgMaster.
It was a two-sided day in the Ag space as fears of a financial crisis and recession eased. The market appears to be focused on the outcome of the Federal Reserve meetings pertaining to interest rates as oil markets turned higher with demand optimism taking center stage, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.