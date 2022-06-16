Outside market concerns weighing on crops

Outside markets are mixed with crude trading a two-week low and stock index futures trading down 500 points to a new low yesterday, “on fear the Fed action will push the U.S. into a recession,” and the dollar steady, Total Farm Marketing said.
After the Fed raised interest rates 75 basis points yesterday, the market attempted to bounce higher overnight, but are giving back gains this morning as other countries are raising their interest rates as well, CHS Hedging said.
Markets will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.