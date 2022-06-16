 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outside market concerns weighing on crops

Outside markets are mixed with crude trading a two-week low and stock index futures trading down 500 points to a new low yesterday, “on fear the Fed action will push the U.S. into a recession,” and the dollar steady, Total Farm Marketing said.

After the Fed raised interest rates 75 basis points yesterday, the market attempted to bounce higher overnight, but are giving back gains this morning as other countries are raising their interest rates as well, CHS Hedging said.

Markets will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.

Soybeans

The first national soybean condition score came in at 70% good-to-excellent as expected vs 62% last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

North Dakota still has 10% of its intended acreage unplanted, while 88% of the US corn crop is emerged vs 78% last week, according to Total Fa…

Corn

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

Corn

Corn markets moved lower but climbed up off the daily lows. “Futures spend a good portion of the day lower as the soybean complex and wheat fu…

Soybeans

Morning soybean quotes are firm in old crop July, as the new crops are up 3 to 5 cents into the day session of the midweek market, said Alan B…

Wheat

Wheat is lower following poor export sales of 167.4 mb, that is the smallest to start a marketing year since 2018 and the second smallest sinc…

