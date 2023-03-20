People are also reading…
Outside financial news continues to impact ag markets. “Outside bearish factors to do with the banking and finance sector have been causing the ag markets a lot of volatility and downward momentum, and last night’s announcement that UBS would be taking over Credit Suisse brought more instability,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Pretty much a red day seen in the Ag space today from uninterrupted grain shipments out of Ukraine and financial worries,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans were able to eek out a bit of green in the front two months from spillover strength in the US stock and energy markets. Oil markets turned higher in sympathy with the stock market.”