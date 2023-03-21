People are also reading…
Crop markets are higher this morning as support comes from a “soft” U.S. dollar, CHS Hedging said. “U.S. stock futures are trading higher, along with stocks in Europe, showing some relief that the latest runs on banks are being contained.”
Wheat conditions continue to improve as of the latest report, ADM Investor Services said. “Kansas good/excellent rating rose 2 percentage points in the week ending March 19,” they said. “Texas conditions up 6 points to 23% good/excellent. Oklahoma conditions lowered by a point.”