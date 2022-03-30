 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peace talks shift grain markets

The market is in a bit of a recovery mode following yesterday’s peace talks which led the market to trade down to its daily limit at one point, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. It appears that Ukraine is willing to remain a neutral territory but is unwilling to give up any of its territory and wants Russian troops out. While Russia is eyeing Odessa ports. Concerns remain regarding the logistics of Ukraine’s corn exports and farmers ability to completely plant their crops.

Even if there is a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the question remains whether they can harvest a winter wheat crop or plant a spring crop, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There is a tremendous amount of speculative money floating around in in these markets, and the speculative money is skittish,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

