Plans are that the Phase One trade agreement will be signed this week, says Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Grain markets rose on the report that Chinese Vice Premier Liu will visit the U.S. to sign a Phase 1 agreement, but, according to Allendale, gains were capped overnight on lower than expected export sales inspections, profit taking, and light volume trading.
Chicago Board of Trade markets will close at their normal time today and reopen Thursday morning as there will be no overnight trade in ag markets on Wednesday. Thursday's export sales report will be pushed back to Friday, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.