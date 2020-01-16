After yesterday’s Phase 1 trade deal, “questions remain over the text of the deal,” Allendale said, which is causing markets to wait on a celebration. “With the deal now signed, traders hope to see U.S. ag purchases by way of export sales.”
That skepticism helped keep grain markets on the defensive in the overnight trade, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. She noted that the details show China agreeing to additional purchases of $32 bln in U.S. agricultural goods over the next two years “and an additional $52.4 bln uin U.S. energy products.”