The phase one deal has been “absolutely completed,” according to White House adviser Larry Kudlow, Allendale said. “Kudlow added that the second phase of talks would start "pretty soon" but offered no specific date.”
The new Argentine president boosted the tax rates for multiple agricultural commodities over the weekend, with soybeans, soyoil and soymeal getting a bump to 30% (from 25%), and corn moving up to 12%, from the 7% level it was at previously. “Growers said higher taxes will prompt a fall in investment, particularly in crops that are relatively expensive to cultivate, like corn,” Allendale said.