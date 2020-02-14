“The Phase One Trade Agreement goes into effect tomorrow,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “China says they will live up to their commitment to increase their purchases of US ag goods. In the meantime, they have purchased corn from Ukraine, wheat from France, Canada and Australia and soybeans from Brazil.”
The markets will be closed Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday, officially known as Washington’s Birthday. Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said it will give traders and analysts some extra time to asses the supply and demand situations and numbers facing markets.