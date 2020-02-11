The WASDE report, set for release this afternoon, will capture the eyes of many traders today, as Phase 1 impacts are expected to be factored into the estimates today, Allendale said.
There were a reported 108 deaths to coronavirus in China yesterday, a new daily record, Allendale said. However the number of new cases fell, leaving the total reported Chinese cases at 42,638, according to the National Health Commission. The impacts of the virus are being felt by China’s economy, as 300 companies are seeking bank loans worth at least $8.2 bln to “cope with the virus disruptions,” Allendale said.