 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Planting delays could shade grain markets

More rain is headed to the Corn Belt. There will be a bout of warm temperatures this weekend, but then there will be another cold snap, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There will be some planting delays here and there,” he said. “I’m not going to say that’s not a supportive factor. We’re going to see some corn planted late. Maybe there’s some light at the end of the tunnel as we see a drier long-term forecast.”

The International Monetary Fund released projections that due to the Covid lockdowns, China’s economic growth for 2022 is expected to be the slowest in decades. A slowing Chinese demand profile and rising world interest rates are not the ideal foundation for demand growth, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Market Advisors.

The lack of crop information out of Russia is forcing the USDA to rely more on satellite imagery to estimate how the crops look, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Officials still remain on the ground in Ukraine, but information has been hard to come by since February.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Ethanol production “slipped below the needed level” for the second consecutive week, CHS Hedging said. “Spot ethanol swaps settled at $2.58 pe…

Corn

“Some feel most of the bullish news are in corn futures,” ADM Investor Services said. They noted that ethanol stocks are dropping as demand in…

Markets close for three-day weekend

Grain markets were "quiet" as traders set up for the holiday weekend, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. "Corn strength from tightening world sup…

Corn

Corn futures are mixed after the overnight trade as bulls are watching lower South American corn exports, Total Farm Marketing said. “That cou…

Corn

Corn futures continued to soar overnight following the three-day Easter holiday weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. New hig…

Corn

The US corn crop may be planted late in some areas due to cold & wet weather, but the second week of the forecast is mostly warm and dry w…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News