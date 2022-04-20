Planting delays could shade grain markets

More rain is headed to the Corn Belt. There will be a bout of warm temperatures this weekend, but then there will be another cold snap, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There will be some planting delays here and there,” he said. “I’m not going to say that’s not a supportive factor. We’re going to see some corn planted late. Maybe there’s some light at the end of the tunnel as we see a drier long-term forecast.”
The International Monetary Fund released projections that due to the Covid lockdowns, China’s economic growth for 2022 is expected to be the slowest in decades. A slowing Chinese demand profile and rising world interest rates are not the ideal foundation for demand growth, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Market Advisors.
The lack of crop information out of Russia is forcing the USDA to rely more on satellite imagery to estimate how the crops look, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Officials still remain on the ground in Ukraine, but information has been hard to come by since February.