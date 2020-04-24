“Lots of activity across the countryside with both harvesting and planting corn,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat planting is underway as well. The farmer is totally disengaged in the idea of selling anything at this juncture. The current virus situation lurks overhead of most commodities with weakness stemming from demand destruction.”
“If China were to purchase the reported 20 mmt of corn previously indicated, this would help to lighten the balance sheet to a meaningful degree,” Stewart-Peterson said. “However, reports of ethanol plants continuing to close down does not help to provide support to corn prices. ADM announced that they will idle two plants.”