Planting likely to speed up next week

World Weather Inc. reports a huge opportunity for significant fieldwork will be opening up next week across the U.S. Midwest and a part of the mid-south region as drier and warmer weather evolves. The window for planting may not be tremendous even though recent forecast model runs have suggested it could last a while. Producers have the ability to plant huge amounts of land in a relatively short period of time and after a period of drying this weekend and early next week the Midwest is likely to see some impressive field progress.

With U.S. and world equity markets collapsing on fears of a combination of inflation and slowing world economic growth, the grain and soy markets were able to trade independently as wheat continued yesterday’s sharp rally to pull corn and beans higher after an early break, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Weekly exports were uninspiring as all market focus was on the world economic outlook if the world falls into a recession. The week will end with the fallout of the overnight world trade as traders gauge the level of potential US planting progress and the changes to the demand landscape in a slowing world economic environment.

Despite recent rains, USDA estimates that 23% of U.S. corn areas and 14% of soybean areas and 35$ of spring wheat areas experiencing a drought, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Breaking News