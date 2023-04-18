People are also reading…
The planting pace report yesterday was short of expectations, and overnight trade added support to the market to start the day, but support waned throughout Tuesday, Allendale said. “Once the day session trade began there was less support seen likely as day session traders were less concerned over planting pace missing expectations by just 2% along with the weather forecast.”
The mixed markets came as equities and crude oil traded back and forth all day, CHS Hedging said. “The market (is grappling) with strong Chinese macro data and several companies earning numbers.”