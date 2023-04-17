People are also reading…
Corn planting made good progress in many areas last week, but the weather forecast doesn’t look good for progress this week. The 5-year average for this date is 5% and the record is 19% planted, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today. Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services also notes that cold, wet weather is delaying planting some areas today.
Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian grain over the weekend, citing the need to protect their domestic markets, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.