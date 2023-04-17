Related to this story

Soybeans

In an effort to reduce their reliance on huge soybean imports China has proposed a 3 year plan to cut soybean meal feed rations to 13% from 14…

Corn

“May corn futures met resistance at their 200-day moving average of 6.57 3/4, while new crop settled down 3 3/4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with C…

Global impacts causing mixed markets

Demand from China is “muted” despite soybean imports up 8% from last year, ADM Investor Services said. “This brings first quarter arrivals to …

WASDE bullish for soybeans

The USDA’s punt on WASDE pushed soybeans up and corn and wheat lower. With no changes in Russias wheat crop or China’s soybean imports, prices…