Tuesday brought the USDA plantings report. “USDA estimate of US soybean acres was bullish,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimated US 2020 planted soybean acres near 83.5 mln versus 85.0 expected and 76.1 last year. While being above last year the estimate was below the average trade guess and could suggest a US crop below early estimates.”
“What a day today was for the ag markets!” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA gave a small boost to the soybeans and wheat market while giving a poke to the already declining corn market. The Coronavirus is thought to still be 'large and in charge,’ with hopes of reaching its top sometime over the next couple of weeks.”