Pork continues 2022 price rally

Grain prices are higher this morning while world inflation has pushed World food prices to near record high, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. Futures markets are watching Russia and Ukraine tension, weather in the U.S. and South America, and the U.S. Central Bank fight against inflation.

Steve Freed of ADM Investors also notes that corn futures are “grinding higher” talk of lower South America supplies, uncertainty over Black Sea corn exports and talk of higher demand for U.S. corn.

The USDA said that it will fund a new container yard for ag exports in California’s Port of Oakland. The multi-million dollar project is set to open in March and has the capability to move elsewhere, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.

