Possible rate hikes hit equity markets

Possible rate hikes hit equity markets

Markets continue watching Ukraine and Russia relations after “tough” talks in Paris yesterday, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

Equities turned lower yesterday and the dollar shot up. “The U.S. Central Bank said they were more focused on the U.S. economy than financial markets,” Total Farm Marketing said, leading to that price action.

“The Fed’s balance sheet won’t be addressed until they start raising rates, but asset purchases will end in March,” Stockard said. “Markets are now expecting 5 rate hikes this year.”

