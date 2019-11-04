“Tonight’s crop progress report will still be eyed with a bit of caution,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “On Friday we saw both Informa and FCStone raise their private estimates of the U.S. crops, with both their corn estimates coming in above the latest USDA estimates.”
Grain markets remain in tight trading ranges as harvest selling pressure has weighed on the markets over the last few weeks, excessive rains and early snowstorms have delayed harvest in the northern growing states, Allendale said. Traders will continue to focus on weather maps and any indication on what the USDA will show on this Friday’s WASDE report.