Pressure staying on grain markets

  • Updated

“Across the grain complex, weakness ensued as soybeans and wheat also experienced sharp losses before recovering some into the close,” Total Farm Marketing said

They said liquidation is “likely this time of year in front of harvest.” They said COVID concerns are also pressuring grain markets as well as a slowing Chinese economy, “which may result in less import business.”

Markets stayed on the defensive today as grains are dealing with shutdowns, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “There is no clear time for full power to be restore to the gulf after the hit from hurricane Ida,” she said. “Oil refineries at the gulf were also shuttered from Ida resulting in weaker oil markets.”

