Weather and the condition of this year’s crop is the major focus for traders going forward right now. “Expectation for solid crop ratings and scattered rain on the radar may have kept prices in check today after a firm start at Sunday night trade when corn open 4 to 5 cents higher,” Stewart-Peterson said. “It’s mostly all weather from here on out.”
“The grain markets were higher as the heat continues across much of the US Midwest this week, with light chances for moisture,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from the energy and equity markets as well as a weaker US$. The USDA will update their US and world balance tables at 11 a.m. (CDT) this Friday.”