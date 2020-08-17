“Grain markets were stronger on damage reports across the US Midwest form last week’s storm,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from hopes of additional business form China and hot/dry weather conditions. President Trump approved aid to Iowa form last week’s damage.”
Traders were watching soybean export trends. “Season to date exports are near 1,504 mln bu. versus 1,597 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA goal is 1,650 versus 1,752 last year. USDA estimates 2020/21 US soybean exports near 2,125. Nov soybean futures have traded over the 200 day moving average for the first time since January.”