Ukraine continues to load out vessels according to reports, CHS Hedging said. There are 36 vessels that have been loaded since early August, including 511,700 tonnes of corn.
People are also reading…
The Pro Farmer Tour continues as Illinois corn yield was projected at 191 bushels per acre, compared to 196 last year. Soybean pod count is down 3% from last year. Northwestern Iowa corn yields were down 3 from last year at 181, west central Iowa also was estimated at 181 bushels (down from 201 last year) and southwestern Iowa was down 18 bushels to 174, ADM Investor Services said.
The federal reserve starts its meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, tonight with markets watching for Jerome Powell’s address tomorrow.