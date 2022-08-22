 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pro Farmer tour likely to impact markets this week

Traders will be following the Pro Farmer crop tour which begins today and will wrap up on Thursday. The stops will be in Ohio and South Dakota today, Indiana and Nebraska on Tuesday, western Iowa and Illinois Wednesday, and Iowa and Minnesota on Thursday, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.

Basis bids for soybeans and corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose on Friday as exporters worked to extend coverage while rains threatened to delay the early harvest in the Mississippi River Delta, Total Farm Marketing said today.

This week, Blue Line Futures said, it will “pay attention” to policy makers at Jackson Hole and Jay Powell's speech on August 26 as the Fed and global policy makers continue to set expectations.

Ukraine shipments continue

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

