Profit taking hits grain markets

Crop markets moved lower on Monday, with some of that attributed to profit taking and some to the generally improving weather outlook. “Soybeans, soymeal and soyoil traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn and wheat traded sharply lower. Better US/World weather weighed on corn and wheat.”
“Corn traded lower today as traders took profits following sharp gains last week,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market has seemed ripe for a pullback, with planting progressing rapidly and beneficial rainfall seen over the weekend throughout parts of the Midwest.”