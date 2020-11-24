“Profit taking ahead of the holiday and the weekend pressured prices lower at the open and early morning,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices bounced off their lows on unwinding of intra-market spreads (corn/wheat and beans/wheat). Vaccine progress pushed the Dow above 30K, with other equity markets stronger as well.”
“Some feel increase China demand for US corn would raise US exports and lower carryout to a level that would rally prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some of the dry areas of Argentina and south Brazil could see rains over the next 5-7 days… Still most still feel that La Nina could reduce 2021 rains across south Brazil and east Argentina lower crops there.”