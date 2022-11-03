 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Profit-taking hurts soybeans, despite lower supply

People are also reading…

Low soybean supplies drew traders’ attention Thurday. “The soy complex is lower today with profit taking likely, but soybeans have managed to stay broken out above their previous trading range,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The USDA is estimating the lowest supplies of US soybeans in 7 years, while crush demand is historically strong keeping national basis firm.”

The market was reacting to export data on Thursday. Soybean export sales have been running ahead of the five-year average for percent of the USDA forecast sold. “Cumulative soybean sales have reached 58.0% of the USDA forecast for the 2022/2023 marketing year versus a 5 year average of 55.7%,” the Hightower Report said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets are working “on an inside day” after a quiet start overnight, CHS Hedging said. Corn harvest is ahead of schedule at 76% complete…

Corn

Corn is trading quietly higher after slipping lower this morning as Putin claims that the Black Sea grain deal is back on, according to Total …

Soybeans

Price support has come from new soybean sales to China and good weekly exports and export sales, but resistance still comes from talks of slow…

Soybeans

January soybean markets have moved above their 50- and 100-day moving average overnight, CHS Hedging said. China’s spot November contract made…

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on concerns of slowing demand.

Soybeans

January’s contract “gapped lower” last night and is still weak this morning amid light volume trade, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

US corn export commitment is well below a year ago – USDA will likely lower the export number and raise the carryout on the November report, a…

Corn

“Today, all attention was focused back on the war in Ukraine,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Russia has indicated that they will not honor the b…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News