Profit-taking hurts soybeans, despite lower supply

Low soybean supplies drew traders’ attention Thurday. “The soy complex is lower today with profit taking likely, but soybeans have managed to stay broken out above their previous trading range,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The USDA is estimating the lowest supplies of US soybeans in 7 years, while crush demand is historically strong keeping national basis firm.”
The market was reacting to export data on Thursday. Soybean export sales have been running ahead of the five-year average for percent of the USDA forecast sold. “Cumulative soybean sales have reached 58.0% of the USDA forecast for the 2022/2023 marketing year versus a 5 year average of 55.7%,” the Hightower Report said.