China and the U.S. are "moving closer to agreeing" on a "phase one" trade deal, the Global Times, a publisher run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily reported.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a version of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that House Democrats could back was "within range" but that they needed to conduct a final review, Allendale said.
“We will be keeping an eye out for where the snowfall hits the heaviest, along with some key chart base support areas,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “But we don’t expect much here as we finish up the week and trade gets sleepy as we head into holiday mode.”