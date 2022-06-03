 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Progress seen in Ukraine grain shipments

The Wall Street Journal reported that an effort to ship grain stranded by the Russia-Ukraine war has shown progress, as a top Russian official blessed Turkey’s role in removing mines from the Black Sea and a top U.S. official said Washington was working to keep sanctions from blocking Russia’s exports.

Drought in key U.S. agricultural areas has been reduced and fairly drastically in some areas, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There has been a lot of relief in Iowa and northern Illinois,” he said. “This drought situation has improved, and I think will continue to improve. But these below-normal temperatures may be an issue for some places.”

