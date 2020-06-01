Experts are worried the large protests continued the spread of the coronavirus, raising the possibility of a slower re-opening in certain areas, said Bryant Anderson of CHS Hedging.
Grain Markets were mixed with corn and soybean futures lower as trade tensions escalated between U.S. and China and weather forecasts remained favorable for planting, Allendale said.
As May ended funds positioned themselves for the U.S. growing season and increasing negative rhetoric between Beijing and Washington over Hong Kong, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.