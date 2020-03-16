As spring planting gets closer, markets continued to try to sort out the coronavirus situation.
“Normally at this time of year, the market begins to price in uncertainty regarding the 2020 corn crop, but the market is currently pricing in a different kind of uncertainty as we push into new lows,” Stewart-Peterson said.
“Massive weakness continues across the equity and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There is a real fear and concern of what the worst-case scenario might end up being. Travel restrictions about the world … has the energy world seriously on the defensive with much anticipation of significantly reduce use of gasoline and most likely ethanol.”