“The markets were lower today as heavy selling pressure appeared to grow throughout the day led by selling in the wheat markets, with all three classes down 20 cents or more,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The equity markets sold off as well with the Dow trading a few hundred points lower.”
Analysts are wondering if the WASDE report dropped Argentina soybean projection enough. “The USDA may still likely be too high in that estimate,” Total Farm Marketing said. “On Thursday, the Rosario Grain Exchange dropped its estimates another 6.5 MMT to an estimate of 27 MMT. If realized, this would be the worst Argentina soybean crop going back to 2000-01.”