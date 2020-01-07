Today marked a quiet day in the grain markets as most eased lower. Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said China is not expected to increase their lower import tariff quotas on corn, wheat and rice, “despite indications of stepping up their overall purchases of U.S. ag goods.”
Only a couple of days left before Friday’s big USDA report and early estimates are coming out. Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said he expects the reports to be “all about the corn” in seeing if we can get a flat price rally.
His guess for corn ending stocks number to be below 1.5 bln bushels, which would be well below the 1.75 bln average trade guess. He guesses that soybeans will have an ending stocks number around 415 mln bushels, and wheat at 901 mln bushels.