“Pretty quiet day in the grain markets as many participants spent the day off the market, enjoying family, friends and holiday cheer,” said Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging.
But fresh data is expected for Friday — weekly export sales are expected to be released at 7:30 CT, she said.
“Both (January and November soybean) contracts reached the highest levels since early November,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The near-term trend remains higher and despite today’s small trading range, prices did manage to close in the positive territory as futures firmed late in the session. New news was lacking.”