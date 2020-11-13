“It was a quiet, uneventful day in the ag markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn and soybeans garnered support from USDA’s reduction to yield and ending stocks. The wheat market realized a bit of short covering after the past few days of losses. US stock market drew strength form ongoing COVID-19 vaccine optimism.”
“The fact USDA dropped US 2020 soybean crop and lowered US 2020/21 carryout will eventually push futures higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Ongoing dry weather pattern across south Brazil and east Argentina is also supportive… Argentina estimates their soybean crop at 46.5 mmt versus USDA 51.0.”